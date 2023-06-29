Teenager jailed 3 months for stealing goat

An area court in Jos, Plateau State, on Tuesday sentenced one Ibrahim Ali (18) to three months for stealing a goat valued at N20,000. The…

An area court in Jos, Plateau State, on Tuesday sentenced one Ibrahim Ali (18) to three months for stealing a goat valued at N20,000.

The Judge, Shawomi Bokkos, sentenced Ali after he pleaded guilty to the offence and begged for leniency.

The judge, however, gave the convict an option of N10,000 fine and asked him to pay a compensation of N20,000 to the complainant or one month imprisonment in default.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Monday Dabit, told the court that the case was reported at the Rantya Division on April 5, by Mr John Dung, who accused Ali of trespassing into his farm and stealing a goat.

The prosecutor further told the court that during police investigation, the convict confessed to have committed the act.

The offence, he said, contravened the Plateau State Penal Code. (NAN)

