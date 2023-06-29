Police arrest 15 suspects, rescue 7 kidnap victims in Enugu

The police command in Enugu State, on Tuesday, paraded 15 criminal suspects arrested in different parts of the state for various criminal offences bordering on…

The police command in Enugu State, on Tuesday, paraded 15 criminal suspects arrested in different parts of the state for various criminal offences bordering on conspiracy, murder, kidnapping, armed robbery, rape, unlawful possession of firearms and fraud between May and June, 2023.

Speaking during the parade, the command’s spokesman, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, commended law-abiding residents for assisting the police with relevant information that led to the arrests.

Ndukwe said, “These operational breakthroughs recorded by the command are in pursuant of the policing strategies devised to curtail the activities of criminal elements in the state. The arrests also led to the rescue of seven kidnapped victims. “We recovered seven firearms, two vehicles, one motorcycle, one dagger, N701,000 cash and other incriminating exhibits in the separate operations carried out by police operatives with support from other security forces and law-abiding citizens.” (NAN)

