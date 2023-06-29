Woman seeks divorce over lack of care

A housewife, Maryam Hussaini, has approached an area court in Kubwa, Abuja, seeking divorce from her husband over lack of care. Maryam accused her husband…

A housewife, Maryam Hussaini, has approached an area court in Kubwa, Abuja, seeking divorce from her husband over lack of care.

Maryam accused her husband whom she married according to Sharia in 2014 of failing to take care of her and their three children.

Maryam informed the court that, “On the last adjourned date, June 22, my husband was present but the court did not seat and it was adjourned to today, but he got angry and said he would not come again.”

The Judge, Yahaya Sheshi, adjourned the case to July 18, to allow for the hearing notice to be served on the husband. (NAN)

