Teacher, security guard arrested for ‘rape’ in Kwara

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Wednesday paraded two suspects for allegedly raping two minors in Kwara State.

The suspects are 49-year-old Balogun John, a teacher in one of the private schools in the state and one Idowu Yahaya, 39, a security guard.

While John was accused of ‘raping his 17-year-old step daughter at Osere area, Ilorin, Yahaya, a private security guard, allegedly abused a 15 year old girl in an office at Gaa Akanbi, Ilorin.

Speaking during the parade, the NSCDC Commandant, Umar Mohammed, said rape is one of the fastest rising violent crimes in society.

He urged all parents and guardians to be vigilant and established a close bond with their children and wards.

The NSCDC boss warned rapists and other criminals to desist from such dastardly acts and embrace lawful means.

He appealed to the public to always cooperate with the command and other security agencies, especially on intelligence sharing, so that society can be free from crimes and criminalities.

