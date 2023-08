The Akwa Ibom Government has confirmed receipt of N2 billion and 3, 000 bags of rice palliatives promised by the federal government. Gov. Umo Eno…

The Akwa Ibom Government has confirmed receipt of N2 billion and 3, 000 bags of rice palliatives promised by the federal government.

Gov. Umo Eno announced this in Uyo on Tuesday, when he received the Palliatives Committee Report set up by the state government.

The palliatives were part of the federal government assistance to citizens through various state governments to help cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal.(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...