FG investigates failed cataract surgeries at Kaduna National Eye Centre

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, has set up a panel to investigate post-operation complications in six patients who underwent cataract surgeries at the National Eye Centre, Kaduna.

A statement Tuesday by Tashikalmah Hallah, media aide to the minister, said the five-member panel consists of three consultant ophthalmologists and two representatives from the Ministry of Health.

The panel is headed by an external consultant ophthalmologist.

Pate directed the panel to immediately investigate the six cases to fully understand the specific incident that led to the adverse events, understand the systemic causes and ensure appropriate actions are taken.

He said all patients deserved good quality health care in all health facilities, adding that the government placed high premium on clinical governance to improve the quality of health care in Nigeria.

He said the government was committed to ensuring that all Nigerians have access to quality health services irrespective of their age, ethnicity, income or location over time.

“Improving the quality of health services is paramount for rebuilding the people’s trust in our health institutions,” he added.

The Minister of State, Tunji Alausa, said that “in this new era, emphasis will be placed on high quality care and substandard care to citizens is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”

