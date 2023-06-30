Sweden: Pastors Condemn Quran Burning, Call for calm

Some Pastors in Northern Nigerian have condemned the recent incident of burning the Holy Qur’an in Sweden. The act took place on the first day…

Some Pastors in Northern Nigerian have condemned the recent incident of burning the Holy Qur’an in Sweden.

The act took place on the first day of Eid al-Adha, a significant festival in the Muslim calendar, and has sparked anger across the world.

Reverend Dr. James Nobel, co-director of the Interfaith Mediation Center, and Pastor Yohanna Buru, General Overseer of Christ Evangelical and Life Intervention Ministry in Kaduna, expressed their disappointment with the Swedish government for authorizing such an act.

Both pastors emphasized that Islam promotes peace, love, and unity among all people, and they are prepared to defend the Holy Qur’an at any time and any place.

They condemned the incident strongly, recognizing its detrimental impact on global peace and stability.

They called on world leaders, particularly the European Union, to urgently address this issue and hold the perpetrators accountable.

In a plea for forgiveness and calmness, the Christian leaders extended their apologies to the entire Arab world and the Muslim community worldwide.

They urged Muslims to remain calm in the face of provocation, emphasizing that they cannot remain silent as ambassadors of peace.

The incident involved two individuals burning a Qur’an outside Stockholm’s central mosque, with permission granted by a Swedish court.

The act was met with around 200 spectators and counter protesters. One individual was detained after attempting to throw a rock.

The pastors emphasized the need for swift action to prevent the recurrence of such actions, as they undermine peace and stability worldwide.

