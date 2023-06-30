CAN condemns killing of butcher Usman Buda in Sokoto

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has condemned the brutal killing of Usman Buda, a butcher, by religious extremists in Sokoto State. The CAN President,…

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has condemned the brutal killing of Usman Buda, a butcher, by religious extremists in Sokoto State.

The CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, on Thursday in Abuja, extended the organisation’s heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

“According to reports reaching us, Usman Buda was brutally murdered over an alleged blasphemous comment. CAN firmly believes in the freedom of religion and the peaceful expression of beliefs.

“We, therefore, denounce any form of violence or jungle justice in the name of religion.

“This tragic incident underscores the urgent need for increased efforts to foster religious tolerance, peace, and unity in our diverse society,” Okoh said.

He said that the apex Christian body will continue to advocate for the protection of all citizens’ rights, regardless of their religious affiliations.

