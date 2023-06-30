Three killed as car rams into truck on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

Three persons lost their lives while one other was injured in an accident along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, on Friday. The accident involved a Toyota Sienna…

Three persons lost their lives while one other was injured in an accident along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, on Friday.

The accident involved a Toyota Sienna vehicle with registration number, BDG 426 HT and a DAF truck, marked RNG 558 XC.

It was gathered that the Sienna driver rammed into the DAF truck which was coming out of the trailer park.

The Spokesman of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun command, Florence Okpe confirmed the accident to journalists in Abeokuta.

Okpe disclosed that the accident occurred around Total petrol station located on the expressway.

According to her, seven people, including four male adults, two female adults and one child were involved in the accident.

Okpe attributed the cause of the accident to speeding on the part of the Sienna driver.

“The injured victim was taken to Isaara General Hospital for medical attention while the corpses were deposited at FOS morgue, Ipara.

“Operatives are still on ground managing the traffic situation. The Sector Commander has cautioned motorists on excessive speed and advised them to use common sense speed limits”, Okpe said.

