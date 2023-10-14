✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Super Eagles Osimhen to undergo injury scan

Napoli and Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen will undergo an MRI scan to determine the extent of the injury he suffered in his country’s 2-2 draw in a friendly with Saudi Arabia, his national team said.

Osimhen left the game in the 55th minute at the Portimao stadium in Portugal.

Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro said Osimhen will undergo a scan and will likely miss Monday’s friendly against Mozambique in Portugal.

“We don’t have to play him again whatever the outcome of the scan,” Peseiro said in an interview posted on social media by the Nigerian team.

Osimhen has six goals in Serie A this season and was the league’s top scorer as Napoli won the title last season. Before Napoli, he played in clubs in Germany and France.

