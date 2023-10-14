‘Keep my name out of your mouth,’ Chris Rock tells Jada Pinkett-Smith

It has been gathered that Chris Rock is deeply ‘frustrated’ at being dragged into Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith’s ongoing marital dramas, with insiders…

It has been gathered that Chris Rock is deeply ‘frustrated’ at being dragged into Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith’s ongoing marital dramas, with insiders claiming he would prefer it if the actress kept his name out of her mouth as she continues to promote her tell-all book.

The comedian, 58, was famously slapped across the face by Will live on stage at last year’s Oscars after he made a ‘G.I. Jane’ joke about Jada’s bald head – not long after she revealed she was suffering from alopecia.

Now, the stand-up comic has been dragged back into their troubled relationship after the Girls Trip actress, 52, claimed Chris once asked her out on a date when she and Will were previously at the centre of divorce rumours.

“Chris has said his piece on the entire Will Smith slap, but now with these new revelations from Jada that her and Will have been living separate lives it is just another WTF moment in the whole saga from these past few years between Chris, her, and Will,” a source exclusively told DailyMail.com.

“Chris hates that she keeps bringing it up and bringing up the other revelations about Chris asking her on a date and all of that.

“He is a relatively private person and was just getting to a point where people may have started to move on, but now it is back in the limelight, and it’s just frustrating that everything is coming back to the forefront.”

The insider added: “Chris is over it and would actually love for her to keep his name out of her damn mouth.”

