11-year-old Bayelsa athlete breaks record, wins National Chess Championship

11-year-old Africa Chess prodigy and Bayelsa athlete, Deborah Quickpen, has emerged the champion in the just concluded National Chess Championship after amassing 9.5 points to become the youngest chess champion in Nigeria, overtaking Oluwatobi Olatunji, who won it at age of 13.

With this feat, both Quickpen and Oluwatobi will represent Nigeria at the 2024 Africa Chess Championship in Egypt.

Also, another Bayelsa athlete, Abner Quickpen, came top while Treasure Ebiakpo settled for second place in the U-16 category and Oyins Bayefa 3rd in the U-10 category.

Bomo Kigigha also emerged winner for the 4th time in the men’s category ahead of Abiola Akinseye while another Bayelsan, Eyenghe Sunny, claimed the title of champion at the Masters category that had seven players including two International Masters, IM Aikhoje Odion, Lapite Opeoluwa, IM Okeke Isaac Chukwudalu, Koko Obele, Okonkwo Walter, Igolukumo Felix to lift the trophy.

Bayelsa State Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Dr Daniel Igali, while receiving the victorious chess team upon their return to Yenagoa, the state capital, applauded them for making the state proud during the National Chess Championship in Lekki, Lagos.

Igali, who is also the President of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation, commended the team for once again showing the world what Bayelsa State could do through sports.

He noted that the victory was a testament to the unquantifiable investment the Prosperity Government led by Governor Diri had made in sports.

He also called on the people of the state to continue to render their supports and prayers to the state government so the state would continue to be a shining light as the athlete ambassadors.

