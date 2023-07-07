Subsidy: Taraba gov Declares Free Education

Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba State has declared primary and Secondary School education as Free in the State. Kefas made the declaration at the Ebenezer…

Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba State has declared primary and Secondary School education as Free in the State.

Kefas made the declaration at the Ebenezer Primary School in Wukari on Friday.

According to him, starting from the next academic session, primary and secondary education in Taraba State will be free.

The governor emphasized that it is the government’s responsibility to bear the expenses and that students should not be subjected to any fees.

He said that apart from fulfilling a campaign promise, the hardship occasioned by the removal of the fuel subsidy has made the move imperative.

The governor had earlier slashed university tuition fees by 50 per cent to cushion the current hardship in the country.

Many of the University students expressed joy at the development, saying the reduction in fees would greatly enhance their lives.

