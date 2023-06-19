Court awards N.3m fine against Taraba govt

A Jalingo High Court has awarded a N300,000 fine against Taraba State government and ruled that it has jurisdiction to entertain the case of…

A Jalingo High Court has awarded a N300,000 fine against Taraba State government and ruled that it has jurisdiction to entertain the case of alleged arbitrary creation of Kwararafa Chiefdom out of Gassol Chiefdom brought before it by one Mallam Ibrahim Isah.

The trial judge, Justice Dauda Buba, delivered his ruling on an interlocutory objection by the defendants, challenging jurisdiction of the court and the expiration of the period of filing the suit by the plaintiff in Jalingo,

Malam Isah, had in 2018, dragged the Taraba State government, the Attorney General of the state and Kwararafa Chiefdom before the high court challenging the creation of Kwararafa Chiefdom out of Gassol Chiefdom by the state government.

Meanwhile, the trial judge has adjourned the case to July 15, 2023 for continuation of hearing.

