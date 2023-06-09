Stars seek first wins as Rivers Utd target Insurance’s unbeaten run

MatchDay 3 fixtures in the ongoing Nigeria Premier League (NPL) Super 6 Championship will be held today at the Mobolaji Johnson Stadium in Lagos with…

MatchDay 3 fixtures in the ongoing Nigeria Premier League (NPL) Super 6 Championship will be held today at the Mobolaji Johnson Stadium in Lagos with the quartet of Remo Stars, Lobi Stars, Sunshine Stars and Bendel Insurance seeking first victories.

While Remo Stars and Bendel Insurance have drawn all three matches, Lobi Stars and Sunshine Stars have lost a match each and managed two draws.

Rivers United and Enyimba are the only teams that have tasted slim victories after they defeated Sunshine Stars and Lobi Stars respectively.

In today’s opening match, defending champions Rivers United who failed to topple Enyimba after they finished 0-0 with Lobi Stars will clash with Bendel Insurance who are still unbeaten this season.

It will be a meeting of stars in the second match as Lobi Stars battle Remo Stars who are yet to taste defeat after drawing all three matches against Enyimba, Rivers United and Sunshine Stars.

While Remo Stars are third on the Championship table with three points, Lobi Stars are last with only two points.

In the final fixture of the day, table toppers, Enyimba who are yet to suffer defeat will take on second from bottom team, Sunshine Stars.

After one day’s rest, the curtains will fall on this year’s NPL season on Sunday, June 11 with the final round of Championship Play-off matches.

