Speakership: Wase concedes defeat, congratulates Abbas, Kalu

Immediate past deputy speaker of the 9th House of Representatives, Ahmed Idris Wase (Plateau, APC) has conceded defeat and congratulated the new speaker, Tajudeen Abbas on his victory at the just concluded election of presiding officers for the 10th House.

He also congratulated his successor, Benjamin Okezie Kalu (Abia, APC) who emerged unopposed as deputy speaker.

Abbas emerged speaker after polling 353 votes to defeat Wase and Aminu Sani Jaji who got three votes each.

Wase in a statement he personally signed yesterday said even though they were on different sides of the political space, he acknowledged they were all partners in the project of deepening the country’s parliamentary democracy.

“I wish to once again congratulate the Rt. Hon. Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas and Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu on their victory and urge my supporters and well-wishers, as well as my fellow contestants to give them all the cooperation required to achieve a stable and united 10th House of Representatives,” he said.

However, the senator representing Bauchi Central, Abdul Ningi has assured that the 10th Senate will be different from its predecessor in terms of over sighting the executive.

The 9th National Assembly was criticised as a rubber stamp legislature due to its approval of almost all requests, including loans sent to it by the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking with newsmen after the minority caucus meeting yesterday at the National Assembly, Ningi said the 10th Senate would not be confrontational and not rubberstamp of the executive.

He said the executive would be duly informed of the parliament’s powers and privileges as contained in the constitution, stressing that the lawmakers would not be caged by the presidency.

Meanwhile, the Senate has set up a welfare committee, which is mandated to allocate seats and offices to senators.

By Itodo Daniel Sule & Abdullateef Salau

