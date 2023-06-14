BREAKING: Tinubu suspends EFCC Chairman over weighty allegations

President Bola Tinubu has suspended Abdulrasheed Bawa, Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This was announced in a statement by Willie Bassey,…

This was announced in a statement by Willie Bassey, Director, Information in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,GCFR, has approved the indefinite suspension from office of Mr. AbdulRasheed Bawa, CON, as the Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to allow for proper investigation into his conduct while in office.”

“This follows weighty allegations of abuse of office levelled against him. Mr Bawa has been directed to immediately handover the affairs of his office to the Director, Operations in the Commission, who will oversee the affairs of the Office of the Chairman of the Commission pending the conclusion of the investigation,” the statement read.

The development comes less than a week after Godwin Emefiele, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), was also suspended by the president, who ordered a probe of the apex bank under Emefiele’s watch.

