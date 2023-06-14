✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
NIGERIA DAILY: Will The 10th Assembly Be Another Rubber Stamp?

National Assembly
    By Mardia Umar

The 9th National Assembly has been alleged to be a rubber stamp, and with emergence of new leadership of the 10th National Assembly, the question on many people’s lips is, will the new leadersip take after it predecessor?

In this episode of Nigeria Daily, we find out.

