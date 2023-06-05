Speakership: Arewa group, APC governors drum support for Abbas

The Arewa Women Movement for Tinubu/Shettima, a support group, said the choice of Tajudeen Abbas as Speaker of the House of Representatives will change the…

The Arewa Women Movement for Tinubu/Shettima, a support group, said the choice of Tajudeen Abbas as Speaker of the House of Representatives will change the complexity of National Assembly politics in the 10th assembly.

President of the group, Saadatu Garba Dogonbauchi, at a press briefing yesterday in Abuja, called on members-elect across party lines to queue behind Abbas.

She said: “Our APC leaders and President Bola Tinubu have given direction in this matter, and we urge the elected members of the new assembly, party loyalists, and supporters to endorse and buy into the APC leadership direction for the party to move on without delay.”

Similarly, the chairman, Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) and governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, has disclosed that APC governors have resolved to back the choice of Tajudeen Abbas.

He made the disclosure when he received the campaign team of the Abbas/Kalu joint ticket led by the Joint Task –10th Assembly Coalition at the Imo State Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja on Monday.

Uzodinma said the party has made the best choice of presiding officers for the house, assuring that APC governors would work towards the emergence of Abbas and Kalu as speaker and deputy respectively.

By Seun Adeuyi & Balarabe Alkassim

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...