Speakership: North East coalition endorses Tajuddeen

The North East Progressives Coalition (NEPC) said it has endorsed Abbas Tajuddeen for the speakership position of the 10th House of Representatives.

Rising from a one-day meeting in Gombe, Patron of the NEPC, Malam Farouk Yarma, said members of the coalition from the six North-East states endorsed Tajudeen because he is the right person for the job.

He added that the coalition with professionals from diverse fields, endorsed the lawmaker from Zaria Federal Constituency, “because he is versatile, experienced and capable of leading the 10th assembly to a greater height.

“Tajuddeen Abbas sponsored the highest number of bills in the lower chamber, he has the requisite qualifications and all the qualities needed for the job, a bridge builder, tolerant and accommodating.

“He was a product of public school, he knows the pains of the common man, if given the chance, he would uplift the standard of education,” he said.

