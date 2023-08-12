Once again, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has addressed speculations that he receives his powers from the…

Once again, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has addressed speculations that he receives his powers from the devil.

The cleric spoke about the speculation making the rounds at his sermon on Friday night, at the ongoing RCCG 2023 National Convention themed, “Beyond Expectations”, which was held at the Redemption Camp, on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

During the sermon, the cleric said he initially decided against addressing the rumours but changed his mind during one of his prayer sessions. He noted that he decided to speak so that he would not lead a soul to hell.

Adeboye further urged his congregation to ask that God should kill him before sunrise if he truly consults demonic forces for powers. He said, “So, I just want us to settle that issue today. I want you to say a prayer and please say it with all your heart. I want you to call on God that if Pastor Adeboye is contacting the devil one way or the other, if there are any connections between him and forces of darkness; you are going to call on Almighty God to kill him before the sun rises so that he does not spoil your name. So that he does not lead several innocent people to hell.”

Adeboye reacts to claims of getting powers from demons

Pastor Adeboye: Why I want my wife and I to die same day

The pastor also added to the prayer point asking his congregation to tell God that if he is using divine powers, it should be increased by sevenfold.

He said, “Then you add to that prayer. Father, but if this boy is using your power and your power alone then multiply that power in seven folds. Let’s rise on our feet and pray, ‘If there is any link between Pastor Adeboye and the forces of darkness Father kill him before the sunrises. But if he is using your power alone, then multiply the power sevenfold.’

In July, the cleric had addressed this issue during his sermon on Sunday, July 16th where he acknowledged hearing allegations about the origin of his power being demonic while pointing out that the statement was from a certain unnamed man.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...