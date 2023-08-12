✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
    THE BEARING: The Struggles Of Working Breastfeeding Mothers

    Download here   As Important as breast milk is to babies, some working mothers have  to struggle to breast feed their infants as one the…

      By Mardia Umar

    Download here

     

    As Important as breast milk is to babies, some working mothers have  to struggle to breast feed their infants as one the primary challenges faced by breast feeding mothers is the lack of proper accommodation in the work place.

    In this episode of The Bearing, we discuss, their struggles and the need for a conducive lactation spaces for breastfeeding mothers in work places.

