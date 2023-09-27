Son killed, mother kidnapped as gunmen invade Kwara community

Suspected gunmen in Kwara State have killed one AbdulRasheed Alafara and shot two of his siblings before abducting their mother. The incident, our correspondent learnt,…

Suspected gunmen in Kwara State have killed one AbdulRasheed Alafara and shot two of his siblings before abducting their mother.

The incident, our correspondent learnt, occurred around 10:00 pm on Tuesday in Alalubosa community, Okoolowo, Asa Local government area of Kwara State.

The kidnappers, who were about six in number wielded AK-47s, and were reported to have invaded the settlement shooting sporadically.

Many of the residents who were sitting outside during the period ran to save their lives.

It was gathered that they initially shot Alafara in the leg before he was macheted to death while trying to escape.

The other two victims, Semiat Mukaila and Abdullahi, siblings of the deceased, are said to be receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital for gunshot wounds.

Speaking on the incident, one of the victims, Abdullahi, told our correspondent that they operated for about 30 minutes and “It was the vigilantes who later confronted them that killed one during an exchange of gunfire”.

According to him, “They abducted our mother, killed my brother and seriously injured two other siblings. Our father, who is the Magaji, escaped. But it was the vigilantes who responded swiftly to our call that shot one dead and rescued our mother.

“We called the police around 10:00 pm on Tuesday but they only came around 10:00 am today (Wednesday) several hours later,” he added.

He called on the government to equip the vigilantes to improve the security situation in the state.

The spokesman of the state police command, Ajayi Okasanmi SP, confirmed the incident. He added that “a team of policemen were already at the scene”.

