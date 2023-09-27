LASU celebrates 2 decades of communication scholarship

Lagos State University (LASU) is set to begin a weeklong celebration of what it calls towering Communication Scholarship. This was communicated by the chairman of…

Lagos State University (LASU) is set to begin a weeklong celebration of what it calls towering Communication Scholarship.

This was communicated by the chairman of the Organising Committee, and immediate past Head of Journalism Department of the Faculty of Communication and Media Studies, FCMS, Dr Tunde Akanni, in a press statement.

According to him, the programme would begin with a church service, running through the following week with assorted activities.

He said, “From the ambitious beginning dating back to over twenty years ago, Communication Studies at LASU intervened to be a big player from its city centre take-off point at Suru-Lere till date now occupying centre-stage on the main campus of the university.”

“The commemorative programme designed to further stamp the ever increasing relevance of Communication Scholarship in the 21st century will feature intellectually inspiring sessions.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...