16 arrested over murder, burning of vehicles in Edo

Operatives of the Edo State Police Command have arrested 16 suspects over alleged killing of an unidentified man and burning of trucks in the state.…

Operatives of the Edo State Police Command have arrested 16 suspects over alleged killing of an unidentified man and burning of trucks in the state.

It was gathered that the incident happened in Eldenu, Esan Central Local Government Area of the state.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, said the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Irrua division, received intelligence that some truck vehicles were on fire along Eldenu road, Irrua, and mobilised to the scene where a male corpse whose identity is unknown was discovered.

He said the police also discovered four trucks the suspects set on fire while 15 others were maliciously damaged by the suspects.

Chidi explained that the trucks were trapped due to a deplorable state of the road, which made it possible for the suspects to damage them.

According to him, 16 suspects were arrested in connection to the crime while the corpse was evacuated to Irrua Specialist Hospital mortuary for autopsy.

He said investigation was ongoing and that the suspects would be charged soon.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...