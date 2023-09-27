✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
News

16 arrested over murder, burning of vehicles in Edo

Operatives of the Edo State Police Command have arrested 16 suspects over alleged killing of an unidentified man and burning of trucks in the state.…

edo
Edo State Map

Operatives of the Edo State Police Command have arrested 16 suspects over alleged killing of an unidentified man and burning of trucks in the state.

It was gathered that the incident happened in Eldenu, Esan Central Local Government Area of the state.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, said the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Irrua division, received intelligence that some truck vehicles were on fire along Eldenu road, Irrua, and mobilised to the scene where a male corpse whose identity is unknown was discovered.

He said the police also discovered four trucks the suspects set on fire while 15 others were maliciously damaged by the suspects.

Chidi explained that the trucks were trapped due to a deplorable state of the road, which made it possible for the suspects to damage them.

According to him, 16 suspects were arrested in connection to the crime while the corpse was evacuated to Irrua Specialist Hospital mortuary for autopsy.

He said investigation was ongoing and that the suspects would be charged soon.

Are you currently earning in Naira but need salary/earnings in Dollars? You have an opportunity to earn as much as $10,000 (₦9.2 million naira) monthly. Click here to get evidence.

More Stories
%d bloggers like this: