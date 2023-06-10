Slap threat: Ganduje is my boy, can’t look at me in the face – Kwankwaso

Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, former Governor of Kano State and Leader of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), has dismissed the threat by his successor,…

Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, former Governor of Kano State and Leader of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), has dismissed the threat by his successor, ex-governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje to slap him if they had met at Aso Rock, Abuja.

He said Ganduje was one of his “boys” politically and dared not look at him in the face.

Kwankwaso and Ganduje had visited President Bola Ahmed Tinubu separately on Friday. The latter while speaking to journalists said he would have slapped his former boss if they had met each other at the Villa.

“I heard that he [Ganduje] said he would’ve slapped me, but I’m here. He was just confused. These are all my boys politically. They can’t even look at me straight in the face if we meet,” Kwankwaso told BBC Hausa.

Demolition: I could have slapped Kwankwaso at Aso Rock – Ganduje

10th NASS: Nigeria’s stability is superior to your pockets, Shettima tells lawmakers-elect

He also confirmed that he was in talks with President Bola Tinubu regarding potential involvement in his government.

According to Kwankwaso, President Tinubu has offered him appointment but the two parties have yet to arrive at a definitive conclusion.

“We have discussed collaboration, however, a definitive decision is pending. After the inauguration of the National Assembly, we will determine the best course of action,” he said.

Kwankwaso also stressed that the position Tinubu offered him was on mutual consultation, and it did not mean he would defect from the NNPP.

He said in two weeks, their conclusion would be publicly declared.

On the demolition in Kano, Kwankwaso stated that he briefed the President, and there was a mutual understanding.

According to him, Tinubu expressed contentment with the measures put in place by the Kano government.

“Tinubu initiated the conversation, after which I provided a comprehensive explanation, to which Tinubu expressed surprise upon discovering that the information relayed to him was false,” he said.

He said he briefed Tinubu on the details of the lands sold by the Ganduje administration to the public.

“During our discussion, he (Tinubu) seemed astonished and was speechless at the information conveyed to him.

“We unequivocally prohibit any governor, irrespective of who they are, including Ganduje or Abba, from constructing on sites designated for mosques, schools, or other similar purposes. We will inform them that it is unacceptable,” Kwankwaso said.

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...