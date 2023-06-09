Demolition: I could have slapped Kwankwaso at Aso Rock – Ganduje

Former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has said he could have slapped his predecessor, Engr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, if he met him at the Presidential Villa in…

Former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has said he could have slapped his predecessor, Engr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, if he met him at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Daily Trust had reported how Kwankwaso met with President Bola Tinubu at Aso Rock on Friday.

While briefing State House reporters after a meeting with Tinubu on the security situation in Kano State following the demolition exercise embarked upon by the administration of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, Ganduje expressed displeasure.

“I know he is in the building but we have not met. Probably if we met, maybe I could have slapped him.”

Ganduje said the demolition exercise was done without carrying out any investigation or giving due notice in line with the provisions of Land Use Act.

The former governor said he spoke at length on the issue while reporting the matter to the president and had petitioned the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, with video evidence of the looting and vandalisation that trailed the demolition.

He said the governor who he described as a “stooge” of Kwankwaso was no longer happy because of the condemnation that greeted the move.

Daily Trust reports that the state governor had said the demolition exercise was part of the fulfillment of his campaign promise to “restore” the urban development masterplan of the city.

He had also insisted that the exercise was not a vendetta against the past administration of Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and that many more demolitions would follow.

