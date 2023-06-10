10th NASS: Nigeria’s stability is superior to your pockets, Shettima tells lawmakers-elect

Vice President Kashim Shettima has urged lawmakers-elect to prioritise the stability of Nigeria while electing the presiding officers of the 10th National Assembly on Tuesday.…

The 10th Senate President and the Speaker of the House of Representative will emerge on Tuesday when the next Assembly will be inaugurated.

The race has been so intense, with aspirants insisting on contesting against the APC preffered candidates.

All the major contenders have intensified campaigns and claimed to have the backing of majority of lawmakers.

Speaking at the valedictory session on Saturday which marks the end of the 9th Senate, Shettima appealed to the lawmakers-elect to consider the unity and stability of the country far above their personal interest.

“The stability of this nation is superior to the stability of our pocket. Remember this on Tuesday,” the vice president told the lawmakers.

