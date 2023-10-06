Shettima, self-taught ‘engineer’ bag honourary PhDs from Gombe varsity

The Senate of the Gombe State University has conferred honourary doctorates on Vice President Kashim Shettima, Gombe-based self-taught ‘engineer,’ Malam Hadi Shehu and five other…

The Senate of the Gombe State University has conferred honourary doctorates on Vice President Kashim Shettima, Gombe-based self-taught ‘engineer,’ Malam Hadi Shehu and five other distinguished Nigerians.

The Vice Chancellor of the institution, Professor Aliyu Usman El-Nafaty, disclosed this on Friday during a press conference ahead of the 10th, 11th, 12th and 13th convocation ceremony of the university.

He said alongside Shettima and Hadi Shehu, the university would award honourary doctorates to Prof. Idris Mohammed, a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, former Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed, former TETFund Board of Trustees Chairman, Kashim Ibrahim-Imam and late Major General Timothy Shelpedi, former Commander of the ECOMOG.

Prof. El-Nafaty stated that the university governing council and senate identified the seven distinguished Nigerians for their contribution to humanity in the cause of discharging their duties.

The vice chancellor added that 116 students bagged first class, 1,511 second class upper, 3,326 with second class lower, 801 got third class while 162 had pass.

El-Nafaty, however, lamented that despite high number of applications from prospective students, the university could only admit 47 per cent of the applicants, “due to inadequate physical infrastructure, high inflation rates and high running cost among others.”

