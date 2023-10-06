Sex scandal: DSS arrests UNICAL prof for shunning ICPC’s invitation

Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) have arrested and detained the erstwhile Dean of the Faculty of Law at the University of Calabar,…

Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) have arrested and detained the erstwhile Dean of the Faculty of Law at the University of Calabar, Prof Cyril Ndifon, over alleged sexual harassment of female law students.

Daily Trust had reported that there were a series of protests in the institution against the university don, who was later suspended by the management of the university while an investigation into the allegations commenced immediately.

Ndifon had defended himself, claiming that the protests against him by the law students were masterminded by some persons in the faculty who had sworn to pull him down. He described the allegations as barefaced lies aimed at tarnishing his image.

Giving an update on the development in Abuja on Thursday, the DSS spokesman, Peter Afunanya, confirmed that operatives of the service arrested the don and took him into custody after he refused to honour several invitations extended to him.

Afunanya told journalists that the action was taken after the ICPC sought the secret police’s intervention as well as in the spirit of inter-agency collaboration, adding that Ndifon’s arrest was effected after a court order granting it permission.

The spokesperson of the ICPC, Azuka Ogugua could not be reached for comments at the time of filing this report as calls to her phone did not connect.

