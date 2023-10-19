New NAHCON chair resumes, seeks cooperation to ease hajj

The new chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Jalal Ahmad Arabi, has called for cooperation and stronger ties among members of staff…

The new chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Jalal Ahmad Arabi, has called for cooperation and stronger ties among members of staff of the commission.

Recall that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had on Tuesday appointed Arabi as the new chairman of the commission after the former chairman, Zilkrullah Kunle Hassan, was asked to proceed on three months’ pre-terminal leave.

The new acting chairman was received by the outgoing chairman Zilkrullah Kunle Hassan, represented by his Commissioner for Policy, Personnel, Management and Finance (PPMF), Alhaji Nura Hassan Yakasai.

At a meeting with the staff shortly after he resumed duties, Arabi assured the staff and Nigerians that the Renewed Hope agenda of President Tinubu was genuine and sought the cooperation of the staff to get Nigeria back on track, saying the pilgrims will now believe that they have opportunity to be listened to and a sense of belonging.

Earlier, Yakasai, while congratulating Arabi on his appointment reminded him that the task ahead was enormous and very challenging.

“I just want to mention that you are coming in or stepping into NAHCON at a critical time, at the time when all the preparations for Hajj are supposed to start or have already started and unfortunately, this time around the period of time given by the Saudi authority is different from the traditional ones where we have sufficient time to do whatever we want to do or arrange but unfortunately you have a very short time.”

