Sexual harassment: Unizik to mount CCTV in classrooms, offices

Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State is mounting Close Circuit Television (CCTV) in offices and classrooms to curb the rate of sexual harassment of students…

Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State is mounting Close Circuit Television (CCTV) in offices and classrooms to curb the rate of sexual harassment of students by lecturers.

The institution’s authorities have also planned to launch Operation Speak Out aimed at giving victims the opportunity to expose the culprits.

The vice chancellor of the university, Prof. Charles Esimone, said the initiatives were meant to checkmate the unruly activities in the university.

On the ‘operation speak out’, which would soon be launched, Esimone said it was necessary because most students were afraid that the lecturers might victimize them more if they talked.

Breaking NEWS: Are you currently earning in Naira but need salary/earnings in US Dollars? Nigerians have now been approved to earn as much as $10,000 (₦9.2 million naira) monthly. Click here to start. Be sure to ask for evidence.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...