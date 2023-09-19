Tinubu appoints 3 Daily Trust columnists, Baba-Ahmed, 14 others as aides for Shettima

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of 18 Special Advisers and Senior Special Assistants to actualise his administration’s agenda across the different sectors…

Olusola Abiola, Director Information, Office of the Vice President, announced this in a statement yesterday, said the team, comprising six Special Advisers and 12 Senior Special Assistants, would work in the Office of the Vice President to support the “Renewed Hope” agenda of the Tinubu administration.

Among the appointees are three columnists of the Daily Trust: Tope Kolade Fasua, Special Adviser to the President on Economic Matters; Gimba Kakanda, Senior Special Assistant to the President, Research & Analytics and Nasir Yammama, Senior Special Assistant to the President, Innovation.

Other appointees are Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, Special Adviser on Political Matters; Rukaiya El-Rufai, Special Adviser to the President on NEC & Climate Change; Aliyu Modibbo Umar, Special Adviser, General Duties; Jumoke Oduwole, Special Adviser to the President on PEBEC & Investment; Sadiq Wanka, Special Adviser to the President on Power Infrastructure; Usman Mohammed, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Administration & Office Coordination and Kingsley Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Communications; Ishaq Ahmed Ningi, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Digital Media & Emergency Management.

Others are Peju Adebajo, Senior Special Assistant to the President, Investment & Privatisation; Mohammed Bulama, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Political/Special Duties; Kingsley Uzoma, Senior Special Assistant to the President, Agric-business & Productivity Enhancement and Temitola Adekunle-Johnson, Senior Special Assistant to the President, Job Creation & MSMEs; Zainab Yunusa, Senior Special Assistant to the President on NEC; Mariam Temitope, Senior Special Assistant to the President, Regional Development Programmes, and Bashir Maidugu, Deputy State House Counsel (Senior Special Assistant to the President), complete the list of appointments in the Vice President’s office.

