WHO urges Nigeria to create platforms for patients’ concerns, awareness

The World Health Organisation yesterday urged Nigeria to work with other member states to provide platforms for patient concerns and reduce avoidable harm.

WHO Representative in Nigeria, Walter Kazadi Mulombo made the call at the commemoration of the 2023 World Patients’ Safety Day themed ‘Engaging Patients for Patients’ Safety’.

He also asked Nigeria to raise awareness, share initiatives and best practices, with other member states.

He noted that the safety of patients is a top priority in the WHO African Region.

He said unsafe health care has resulted in tragic consequences for patients, their families, and communities.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Daju Kachollom, said the ministry had developed the first ever National Policy and Implementation Strategy on Patient Safety and Care Quality.

