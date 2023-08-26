Sexual harassment: Unizik investigates lecturer

The management of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka, Anambra State, said it is investigating the allegation of sexual harassment by some lecturers in the university. This…

The management of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka, Anambra State, said it is investigating the allegation of sexual harassment by some lecturers in the university.

This is as the university has denied a social media report that some female students of the institution staged a protest over alleged sexual harassment by lecturers.

A statement issued by the Special Adviser to the Vice Chancellor of the institution on Public Relations and Special Duties, Dr Emmanuel Ojukwu, yesterday, said the students of the university never protested over any sexual harassment.

He, however, said that there was an ongoing investigation concerning alleged sexual harassment by some lecturers in the university.

According to him, the vice chancellor had immediately removed the affected lecturers from their official positions and issued those allegedly involved strong warning letters in the affected departments.

He said, unfortunately, the students who alleged sexual harassment were not forthcoming to testify before the investigation panel.

According to him, the vice chancellor additionally summoned the affected departments to a meeting where he expressed the university’s displeasure and warned lecturers and staff to desist from all actions that would bring the name of the university to disrepute.

He said the VC has made a dedicated telephone number available to enable students report all forms of harassment by staff especially sexual harassment.

