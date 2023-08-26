Niger crisis: Terrorists shoot driver, burn trucks conveying foodstuff to Ghana

A Ghanaian driver was shot and injured and his truck was burnt by suspected terrorists while trying to bring food supplies from Niger Republic despite…

A Ghanaian driver was shot and injured and his truck was burnt by suspected terrorists while trying to bring food supplies from Niger Republic despite the difficult security situation in the area.

The driver was one of a handful of drivers who chose to bring crucial foodstuff to Ghana via the Burkina Faso route.

As a result of the military coup in Niger, its borders were closed, which raised tension with the regional bloc, ECOWAS.

According to Africanews, the drivers reportedly tried to continue beyond the Burkina Faso border on their own after unsuccessfully waiting for security escorts.

Unfortunately, terrorists attacked the convoy, destroying about four vehicles.

The owner of Damabala Enterprise, Massahoudu Dambala, described the terrifying occurrence to Joy News.

Damabala Enterprise uses about 35 trucks to convey food from Niger to Ghana.

He disclosed that when the drivers ignored the terrorists’ orders to stop, a conflict occurred.

He said, “When the expected escorts failed to show up, one of the drivers made the decision to proceed. Following their accomplishment, our drivers made the trip as well. They left, and the jihadists appeared. The drivers made every effort to stop the convoy, but it continued. Tragically, some went home, and some left their trucks behind.

“Our leading vehicle was targeted; they burned it along with about 450 bags of beans it was carrying, along with three or four other trucks.”

Meanwhile, ECOWAS has debunked the claims that the regional bloc was being sponsored by foreign powers to attack Niger Republic.

Omar Alieu Touray, the President of the ECOWAS Commission, disclosed this on Friday while addressing a press conference in Abuja.

He said, “Let me reiterate that fifth columnists have unfortunately been misrepresenting our decisions and actions, deriding regional authorities as being tele-guided by foreign powers with nefarious intentions.

“Let me remind everyone that ECOWAS is a community of rules and regulations, norms, and values. These principles, which have been accumulated over the 48 years of its existence, and they underpin its actions.

“We are, therefore, not under the dictates of any extra-regional power or interests. Our interest is rather the protection of the rights of our people with the objective of building a rules-based community and fostering peace and prosperity for all in our region.”

He also said the sub-regional body had not declared war on the people of Niger Republic and that there was no plan to invade the country.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...