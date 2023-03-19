Sanwo-Olu set for second term, wins 18 LGAs

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is leading by a wide margin in the governorship election held…

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is leading by a wide margin in the governorship election held in the state on Saturday.

Sanwo-Olu has won 18 out of the 19 LGAs declared so far while Labour Party’s Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour won only one.

Only the results from the remaining local government, Eti-Osa, are being awaited. Election held in 10 polling units in the LG today while the results are still being collated.

So far, Sanwo-Olu has won in all the LGs except Amuwo-Odofin claimed by the LP candidate.

The LGs won by the Governor include Agege, Apapa, Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland, Alimosho, Ikorodu, Somolu, Kosofe, Ajeromi-Ifelodun, Epe, Ibeju-Lekki, Mushin, Surulere, Ikeja, Ojo, Badagry and Oshodi-Isolo.

Also the results of the election showed that the LP lost all the local governments it won during the presidential election which gave it victory over the APC.

The collation has been adjourned till 5pm pending the arrival of the last LG results.

In Lagos Island LG, APC scored 37,760 votes, PDP scored 1,783 votes while LP garnered 1, 317 votes.

In Apapa LGA, APC scored 21, 007 votes, LP garnered 4,157 votes while PDP scored 2,489 votes.

In Epe LGA, APC polled 29, 614, votes, LP recorded 1,515 votes while PDP scored 3,272 votes.

In Agege LGA, APC polled 35, 845 votes, followed by LP which 8,486 votes, while PDP came third with 3,176 votes.

Amuwo-Odofin LGA results indicated that APC polled 17,576 votes to defeat LP which garnered 34,860 votes while PDP scored 1,809 votes.

In Ajeromi-Ifelodun LGA, APC polled 39,798 votes, LP garnered 19,821 votes, PDP scored 2,607 votes, while other political parties in the contest polled less than 250 votes each.

In Ikeja LGA, APC polled 32,273 votes, LP garnered 15,174 votes, PDP scored 1,616 votes, while other political parties in the contest polled less than 350 votes each.

Also Mushin LGA results saw APC scoring 52,249 votes; LP garnered 11, 759 votes while PDP scored 4,006 votes.

In Surulere LGA, APC polled 42,451 votes, LP garnered 28, 069 votes, PDP scored 2,200 votes.

In Ibeju-Lekki LGA, APC polled 19, 369 votes, LP garnered 3,785 votes, PDP scored 3,189 votes.

In Ifako-Ijaiye LGA, APC scored 38, 682 votes to defeat LP with 13,020 votes while PDP scored 2,262 votes.

In Badagry LGA, APC scored 41,482 votes, LP garnered 4,863 votes while PDP scored 5,472 votes.

In Lagos Mainland LGA, APC polled 26,021 votes, LP garnered 9,999 votes, PDP scored 2,362 votes.

In Alimosho LGA, APC scored 83,631 votes, LP garnered 37, 136 votes, PDP scored 7,872 votes, while other political parties in the contest polled less than 700 votes each.

In Somolu LGA, APC polled 36,783 votes, LP garnered 15,096 votes, PDP scored 3,130 votes.

In Ojo LGA, APC polled 30,797 votes, LP garnered 19,027 votes while PDP came a distant third with 3,889 votes.

In Ikorodu LGA, APC polled 64,697 votes, LP garnered 13,207 votes, PDP scored 3,797 votes.

In Kosofe LGA, APC polled 49,344 votes, LP garnered 26,123 votes, PDP scored 3,537 votes, while other political parties in the contest polled less than 700 votes each.

In Oshodi-Isolo LGA, APC polled 36,792 votes, LP garnered 24,948 votes, PDP scored 2,515 votes, while other political parties in the contest polled less than 300 votes each.