JUST IN: Abducted Rivers APC campaign director shot dead

Gunmen have shot dead the All Progressives Congress Campaign Coordinator in Ahoada-West Local Government Area of Rivers State, Chisom Lennard, hours after he was abducted.…

Gunmen have shot dead the All Progressives Congress Campaign Coordinator in Ahoada-West Local Government Area of Rivers State, Chisom Lennard, hours after he was abducted.

Lennard was reportedly kidnapped by the gunmen dressed in police uniform while voting during the governorship and state House of Assembly elections at Ibagwa polling unit 2, Ward 10 in Ahoada West LGA.

The APC chieftain, it was gathered, had tried to stop the gunmen from snatching election materials when he was whisked away in a commando fashion.

The state APC Publicity Secretary, Darlington Nwauju confirmed the incident to our correspondent.

Nwauju stated, “He was abducted from his polling unit during the voting process and taken away.

“Nobody knew where they took him to. It was later yesterday evening (Saturday) that his body was discovered. He was the APC LGA caretaker chairman and a PhD student at the Rivers State University.”

Late Lennard’s body was found in a pool of blood and riddled with bullets along the Ibueahi-Ubeta road in Ahoada West LGA of the state.

The late APC chieftain was an estate surveyor and a former board member of the Greater Port Harcourt City Development Authority during the tenure of Rotimi Amaechi.

When contacted, spokesperson for the state Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, said she woumd contact the Ahoada Area command on the incident and get back to our correspondent.

Iringe-Koko, a Superintendent of Police, had yet to make comments as of the time of filing this report.