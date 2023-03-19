BREAKING: Massive loss to APC as PDP clinches 25 of 26 Osun assembly seats

The People Democratic Party (PDP) has won 25 out of the 26 seats in the Osun State House of Assembly, which was under the control…

The People Democratic Party (PDP) has won 25 out of the 26 seats in the Osun State House of Assembly, which was under the control of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to the official results released by Independent National Electoral Commission, APC won in only Boripe Boluwaduro state constituency.

While members and leaders of PDP were celebrating the victory, APC members and leaders have continued trading blame over the party’s misfortune in the election.

PDP has defeated APC in three consecutive elections, including the July 2022 Governorship poll, the February Presidential and National Assembly elections and last Saturday’s state House of Assembly election.

Many attributed APC loss to the internal crisis in the party, given the rift between former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola and his predecessor, Rauf Aregbesola.

The State House of Assembly election was characterised by widespread violence and low turnout of voters.