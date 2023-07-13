Robbery victims identify suspects in police custody

Over 10 robbery victims in Minna, the Niger State capital, have identified their attackers among some suspects in police custody. The state’s police spokesman, DSP…

Over 10 robbery victims in Minna, the Niger State capital, have identified their attackers among some suspects in police custody. The state’s police spokesman, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, disclosed this while parading suspected criminals apprehended by the command.

He explained that the victims of the robbery incidents surfaced at the police headquarters and identified the members of a syndicate, as well as some of their stolen property.

Abiodun said five suspects, Anthony Ibrahim (25), Abubakar Ibrahim (27), Mikhail Ibrahim (25), Danjuma Ibrahim (58) and James Ibrahim a(19), all of Maitumbi area of Minna, were arrested over criminal conspiracy and armed robbery.

He further said that the suspects were arrested on July 9, after a report of an armed robbery incident on the same date at about 2am on Top Medical Road in the Tunga area of Minna.

Abiodun said, “On receipt of the report, the DPO of Tudun-Wada mobilised and led his patrol team with the aid of technical intelligence. The team trailed the suspects to a residence around

Flamingo, Maitumbi, Minna. On sighting the police team, the suspected robbers took to their heels, and after a hot chase, three suspects among the robbers were arrested.”

He said two other suspects were later arrested for receiving and concealing the stolen property, as well as harbouring the robbery suspects by admitting them to gain entrance to the house as early as 4am when they returned from the robbery scene.

He added that during interrogation the suspects confessed to the crime and told the police that they were behind other robbery incidents in Mandela, Brighter, Maitumbi, Mobile Police Quarters, Farm Centre and David Mark Road areas of Minna in the last two months.

He noted that exhibits recovered from the suspects included the sum of N215,000, sum of CFA102000, 4,000 Korean won, 13 handsets, one laptop, three wristwatches, as well as an axe, a knife, a nail bar and a saw.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...