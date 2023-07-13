Man bags 3 years jail over job scam

Justice Dairus Khobo of the Kaduna State High Court, on Wednesday, sentenced a man, Mustapha Saminu (45) to three years in prison over a N5…

Justice Dairus Khobo of the Kaduna State High Court, on Wednesday, sentenced a man, Mustapha Saminu (45) to three years in prison over a N5 million employment scam.

He also ordered the convict to refund the sum of N5m to the complainant, Garba Saleh.

He added that in the event that the convict failed to refund the money, he shall serve an additional one year prison term.

Earlier, the EFCC prosecution counsel in Kaduna, E. K. Garba, told the court that the defendant defrauded the complainant on the guise that he would help his two sons gain employment in the Nigerian Army.

Garba said that after collecting the said money, he deceived the complainant’s sons into travelling to Kaduna to meet the “officer-in-charge” of the recruitment in Zaria.

The prosecutor added that on reaching Zaria, the complainant’s sons discovered that the defendant lied to them about the recruitment, and that all efforts made by the complainant to get his money back proved abortive.

He noted that the offence was contrary to Section 320 (a) and punishable under Section 322 of the Penal Code of Kaduna State 2017. (NAN)

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...