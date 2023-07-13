I watched gunmen kill my husband — Mother of 3

The wife of Ehinoma Solomon, the slain Chief Security Officer (CSO) of Oke-Oroma community, Mrs Osareniye Solomon, has narrated how her husband was killed last…

The wife of Ehinoma Solomon, the slain Chief Security Officer (CSO) of Oke-Oroma community, Mrs Osareniye Solomon, has narrated how her husband was killed last Saturday by gunmen after a church service in Benin City, Edo State.

Mrs Solomon said her husband was killed in her presence and her three children in front of the church in the community in Ikpoba Okha LGA.

She said, “After the church service around 11am, my husband told me he was leaving and went outside. I told my daughter to follow him to get something from him for me.

“Not long after he went out, I heard a gunshot in the premises. My daughter ran back inside the church while my husband also tried to run back, but about 10 persons surrounded his car with arms.

She further said that the gunmen then shot and killed her husband, adding that after killing him, they inflicted machete cuts on him.

She further said, “They took his phone and ATM card and ran away.”

She noted that three days before her husband’s death, he received an SMS on his phone from a number notifying him that he and two others had been marked for killing before the end of the year.

She appealed to the security agents and the state government to bring the killers of her husband to book.

Meanwhile, the Edo State Police Command’s spokesperson, Chidi Nwabuzor, said investigation was ongoing to arrest the perpetrators.

