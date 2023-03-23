Robbers attack Woli Agba, family at home in Ibadan

Nigerian actor and popular skit maker, Ayo Ajewole fondly known as Woli Agba, has fallen victim to some robbers who invaded his home in Ibadan.…

Nigerian actor and popular skit maker, Ayo Ajewole fondly known as Woli Agba, has fallen victim to some robbers who invaded his home in Ibadan.

Thanking God for his life, the humour merchant told his over 4m followers via his verified Instagram account about the attack but made it known that he is safe with his family.

He posted a picture with the inscription, “Armed robbers invaded mu house. God kept me and my family. Life wasn’t taken. I am grateful to God.”

Woli Agba further took to the caption section of the post asking his friends and fans to praise God for his testimony. “And this is my testimony. I was not taken away suddenly. Help me praise God! Give God praise on my behalf my people.”

