Ebenezer Obey, Wizkid, Flavour thrill guests at Tony Elumelu’s 60th birthday

On Wednesday, the Chief Executive Officer of the United Bank of Africa, Tony Elumelu, clocked 60. Also, Elumelu is a billionaire businessman, economist, and philanthropist. He chairs Heirs Holdings, and Transcorp, and is the founder of The Tony Elumelu Foundation.

He was named on Time‘s list of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2020.

To celebrate the UBA boss, a party was hosted which was attended by close friends and family members.

Also, to make the party more fun, popular Nigerian musicians like multiple award-winning artiste and ambassador of UBA, Wizkid, serenaded the crowd with some of his hit songs including, Ojuelegba.

In one of the video which circulates online, Wizkid who was adorned in an all-black outfit was seen to have drawn out a lady in yellow out of the crowd as he danced with her while performing.

Music star, Ckay performed ‘Emiliano’, ‘Felony’, ‘Love Nwantiti’, at the event to the excitement of the guests while iconic singer, Flavour, rounded off the party with the delivery of some of his hit songs such as ‘Dike’ and ‘Ada Ada’.