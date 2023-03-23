Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde celebrates husband’s birthday, 27th wedding anniversary

Iconic Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde is in a double celebratory mood as today, her husband is a year older while they also mark 27 years…

Iconic Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde is in a double celebratory mood as today, her husband is a year older while they also mark 27 years of being married.

The actress shared a lovey-dovey picture of herself and her husband in bed; the photo visibly showed a tattoo on her husband’s arm ‘Omosexy’, which is one of the actress’ nicknames.

Taking to the caption section, the actress mentioned her husband’s pet name ‘HoneyBoy’ as she wrote, “Happy birthday my Forever HoneyBoy…

“And… Happy Anniversary to us. 27 years and we only just about to get into phase 2! Last kiddo now 21… no more PG …. Ready Love? U Endlessly. #Peaceful #Happy #27.”(sic)

Matthew Ekeinde is a Nigerian pilot.

In 1996, the lovers set out to tie the knot. In 2000, they went on to make their dreams come true by having their wedding again in mid-air. The wedding ceremony took place on board Dash 7, an aircraft.

The officiating priest, family members, and a few friends were present at the wedding, which made headlines at the time.

To make the wedding more fun and memorable, Capt. Matthew Ekeinde flew the plane for about 10 minutes. He only left the plane to his co-pilot when it was time to say his vows.

Together, they have four children; Princess Ekeinde, Meraiah Ekeinde, Captain E, and Micheal Ekeinde.

