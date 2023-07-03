Road accident claims 2 lives in Osun

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Osun State has said that two people lost their lives in an accident on Ife-Ondo road due to…

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Osun State has said that two people lost their lives in an accident on Ife-Ondo road due to speeding and brake failure.

The Sector Commander, Mr Henry Benamesia, confirmed this in a statement made available by the command’s spokesperson, Mrs Agnes Ogungbemi, on Sunday.

Benamesia said the accident occurred in the Ifetedo area of Osogbo when the driver of a vehicle with Reg No: BWR 909 SD, lost control due to excessive speed. (NAN)

