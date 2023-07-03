Senator Goje flags off distribution of free fertiliser to farmers

Senator Muhammad Danjuma Goje, representing Gombe Central Senatorial District, yesterday flagged off the distribution of 12 trucks, containing 7, 800 bags of NPK fertiliser…

Senator Muhammad Danjuma Goje, representing Gombe Central Senatorial District, yesterday flagged off the distribution of 12 trucks, containing 7, 800 bags of NPK fertiliser to farmers.

Goje flagged off the distribution of the commodity worth over N200 million at his Gombe residence, free of charge to people of his constituency.

He explained that the beneficiaries include stakeholders at zonal, local governments, wards, 869 political units, religious leaders, women and youths’ groups, as well as farmers from across Akko and Yamaltu/Deba local government areas of the Gombe Central zone.

Represented by his aide, Alhaji Abubakar Adamu, the senator said 13 zonal stakeholders from the two LGAs would receive 10 bags each.

He added that, “Each stakeholder from the two LGAs would receive five bags, each stakeholder from the 22 political wards would get three bags each and five people from the 869 units of the two LGAs would receive a bag each.”

The aide stated that the Jama’atul Izatul Bidi’a Wa Ikamatis Sunnah (JIBWIS), Fityanul Islam of Nigeria and the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) would also receive the fertiliser, while 150 bags will be distributed to each of the social media group in Gombe, Akko and Yamaltu/Deba LGAs.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...