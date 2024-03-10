Rivers Utd hold Pillars as Sunshine Stars overcome Plateau Utd

Kano Pillars were unable to get the maximum points against Rivers United as they shared the spoils of war in matchday 24 of the 2023/24…

Kano Pillars were unable to get the maximum points against Rivers United as they shared the spoils of war in matchday 24 of the 2023/24 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) fixtures yesterday.

The game which ended 1-1 saw Kano Pillars opening the scoring in the 23rd minute through Abba Adam to stun the home team, Rivers United.

In the second half, the hosts mounted pressure and deservedly got the much-needed equaliser in the 65th minute to ensure the points were shared.

In the other games played, Sunshine Stars defeated Plateau United 3-1. Ibrahim Yusuf had opened the scoring in the 26th minute for Sunshine Stars and they doubled their lead through Tunde Sodiq in the 35th minute. Albert Hilary reduced the scoreline to make it 2-1 in the 58th minute. Sodiq however ensured that his side got all the points when he scored his double in the 88th minute.

Elsewhere, Katsina United were forced to another 1-1 draw by Heartland.

Heartland who have had a very poor season by all standards were in front in the 57th minute through Barnabas Ingya. They were however unable to hold on to ensure maximum points as Nafiu Ibrahim denied coach Christian Obi his first win as Heartland boss in the 95th minute.

Also, Niger Tornadoes stunned Bayelsa United with a 1-0 win. With the game even matched, both sides expectedly sought to get the maximum points. However, in the 57th minute, Ikechukwu Nwani ensured his side left Bayelsa with all three points.