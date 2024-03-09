Katsina United aim to bounce back against Heartland

Katsina United are targeting the maximum points in today’s Nigeria Professional Football league (NPFL) week 24 fixture against relegation-threatened Heartland of Owerri at the Muhammadu…

Katsina United are targeting the maximum points in today’s Nigeria Professional Football league (NPFL) week 24 fixture against relegation-threatened Heartland of Owerri at the Muhammadu Dikki Stadium in Katsina.

The ‘Changi boys’ suffered a 2-0 defeat at Lobi Stars last week but fancy their chances against the ‘Nazi Millionaires’ who have been struggling since the start of the 2023/2024 season.

While Katsina United are placed seventh on the log with 34 points, Heartland are first from bottom with a miserable 19 points from a possible 69 points.

Although Katsina United are highly favoured to record their 10th victory of the season, attacking winger, Kenneth Amia, has said the match will be a tricky one because Heartland are now desperate for points to survive relegation.

“The temptation to dismiss Heartland’s chances is there but I don’t think it is going to be an easy match. No club wants to go on relegation but that is what Heartland are faced with presently, so they are going to contest for every available point.

“They will give us a fight but we need the points more than them because we are also fighting for one of the continental tickets. We also want to recover from the setback at Lobi Stars,” said the former Kano Pillars and Nasarawa United player.

In other week 24 matches slated for today, kano Pillars who suffered a shocking 0-1 loss at home to Abia Warriors will seek revival against Confederation Cup quarter-finalists Rivers United in Port-Harcourt, resurgent Sunshine Stars welcome title chasing Plateau United while Niger Tornadoes who suffered a 0-2 loss at home to Rangers last week are up against Bayelsa United in Yenagoa.

On Sunday, table topping Lobi Stars have a date with Abia Warriors in Umuahia, Enyimba will host Doma United in Aba, Akwa United battle 3SC in Ibadan, Rangers welcome Kwara United to Enugu while Sporting Lagos and Remo will clash in the south-west derby at the Mobolaji Johnson Stadium in Lagos.