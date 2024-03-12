Rescuers search for body of woman who jumped into Lagos river

A combined team of divers from the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and fishermen are currently searching the murky waters of Totowu for the…

A combined team of divers from the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and fishermen are currently searching the murky waters of Totowu for the body of a sick woman who jumped into the river on Saturday.

The woman, identified as Nimotalahi Ishola Folashade, on Saturday, jumped into a river bordering Lagos and Ogun states at Igando.

Rescuers from both the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) along with some local divers are combing the river in search of the body of the deceased.

Taiwo Alabi, one of the boat skippers in the area, said the deceased looked sick and pale when she arrived at the jetty on Saturday.

“The boat skippers never had any premonition that anything of such will happen. Other passengers thought she wasn’t comfortable when she took off her lifejacket. So, you can imagine the shock when the woman jumped into the water.

“The skipper in charge of the boat called out for help from other skippers. They searched through the water but could not find the woman,” he said.

Benjamin Hundeyin, police spokesman in Lagos, confirmed the incident, saying a bottle of sniper and a hospital card from Igando General Hospital were found in a bag belonging to the victim.